Harris Camp Accidentally Leaves Memo In Restaurant Mentioning Her ‘Summer Slump’

Someone working for Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) campaign accidentally left an internal memo mentioning the campaign’s “summer slump” in a New Hampshire restaurant, according to a Monday Politico report.

Politico reported that the memo was filled with talking points and prepared answers to questions about her stances on various issues, such as gun control and Medicare for All.

The document also reportedly contained a section with the title “Path To Victory — Summer Slump?” regarding the campaign’s struggling poll numbers and fundraising figures.

The California Democrat enjoyed a brief boost in the polls after her takedown of fellow 2020 candidate Joe Biden’s checkered history on race during the primary debate in June, but her poll numbers slipped back down afterward.