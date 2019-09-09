Latest
44 mins ago
Judge Deeply Skeptical Of GOP-Backed TN Law Targeting Voter Registration Drives
on March 3, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.
49 mins ago
Fox News Couldn’t Care Less About Trump’s Attacks
54 mins ago
Nadler Brings Resolution Laying Out Trump Impeachment Probe

Harris Camp Accidentally Leaves Memo In Restaurant Mentioning Her ‘Summer Slump’

Senator Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are joined by university presidents and chancellors to call for passage of the Dream Act at the U.S. Capitol October 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. University of California, Davis Chancellor Gary May, State University of New York Chancellor Kristina Johnson, University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathu and University at Albany President Havidan Rodriguez
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during a news conference with fellow Democrats. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
September 9, 2019 12:06 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Someone working for Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) campaign accidentally left an internal memo mentioning the campaign’s “summer slump” in a New Hampshire restaurant, according to a Monday Politico report.

Politico reported that the memo was filled with talking points and prepared answers to questions about her stances on various issues, such as gun control and Medicare for All.

The document also reportedly contained a section with the title “Path To Victory — Summer Slump?” regarding the campaign’s struggling poll numbers and fundraising figures.

The California Democrat enjoyed a brief boost in the polls after her takedown of fellow 2020 candidate Joe Biden’s checkered history on race during the primary debate in June, but her poll numbers slipped back down afterward.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: