Latest
10 mins ago
Trump Escalates Crisis With Attack On Roger Stone Jury Foreman
12 mins ago
Hope Hicks Will Return To The White House In A New Role
31 mins ago
Limbaugh Spews Homophobic Drivel About Buttigieg After Receiving Medal Of Freedom

Judiciary Committee Dems Call On Graham To Probe Political Interference In Stone Case

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers hi... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 13, 2020 11:20 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats on Thursday called on Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to investigate the involvement of senior Justice Department officials in watering down Roger Stone’s proposed prison sentence.

“The Justice Department’s mission ‘to ensure fair and impartial justice for all Americans’ requires that its prosecutorial decisions remain free from political influence,” the Democrats, led by Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), wrote. “It’s becoming clear that this is not happening.”

After an angry 2 a.m. tweet from President Donald Trump Tuesday about career prosecutors’ 7–9 year proposed prison sentence for Stone, senior DOJ officials stepped in and proposed a lesser punishment. Stone was found guilty in November of all counts against him, including lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing justice

Four career prosecutors who’d worked on the Stone matter withdrew their names from the case, and one left the Justice Department entirely.

“This is a red flag, as is recent reporting that Attorney General Barr has personally assumed control of all cases of personal or political interest to President Trump,” the committee Democrats wrote.

After that, Trump tweeted “congratulations” to Attorney General Bill Barr for “taking charge” of the case — a seeming admission of Barr’s involvement.

On Thursday the attacks continued, with Trump launching speculative tweets attacking the jury in Stone’s case and the purported political biases of jurors; issues that Stone’s own attorneys had a chance to address at the start of his trial.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also urged Graham to hold an emergency hearing on political intervention in Stone’s and other sensitive cases. But Graham, a fierce ally of Trump’s, isn’t likely to heed Democrats’ call for an investigation: He told reporters Wednesday that he wouldn’t call Barr to testify on the matter. “He’ll come in as part of oversight, but we’re not going to call him based on this,” he said.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: