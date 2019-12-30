Latest
Judge Throws Out Bolton Deputy’s Lawsuit Over House Subpoena, Declares Case Moot

National Security Advisor John Bolton answers journalists’ questions after his meeting with the president of Belarus in Minsk on August 29, 2019. (Photo credit: SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)
December 30, 2019 5:57 p.m.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon dismissed the lawsuit of former National Security Adviser John Bolton aide Charles Kupperman regarding the House Intelligence Committee’s now-retracted subpoena in the impeachment inquiry, declaring the case to be moot.

Leon asserted that the House is “extremely unlikely” to try to hold Kupperman in contempt, as the former official claimed it would, due to the fact that the House dropped its subpoena in early November and assured the judge that it would not compel Kupperman to testify.

“As such, there is simply no reasonable possibility that the House will exercise its inherent contempt power against Dr. Kupperman,” the judge wrote.

The ruling is a victory for both House Democrats, who aimed to trim unnecessary legal battles from the impeachment proceedings, and the White House, which sought to prevent Kupperman from testifying on the frozen military aid to Ukraine.

Read the filing below:

Cristina Cabrera
