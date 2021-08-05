Judge Tells Jan. 6 Insurrectionist That Trying To Overturn An Election Isn’t Patriotism, Actually

Latest
Supporters of President Donald Trump inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
August 5, 2021 12:44 p.m.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Wednesday put in explicit terms how Trumpland’s rebranding of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists as oppressed political dissidents is utter hogwash.

During a sentencing hearing for Karl Dresch, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for storming the Capitol, Jackson bluntly asserted that he was “not a political prisoner,” as ex-President Donald Trump’s lackeys have recently started calling the insurrectionists.

“He was arrested because he was an enthusiastic participant in an effort to subvert and undo the electoral process,” the judge (who also oversaw Roger Stone’s case) said, per the Washington Post.

Jackson told Dresch that his vote in the 2020 election “doesn’t count any more than anyone else’s.”

“You don’t get to cancel them out and call for a war because you don’t like the results of the election,” she said. “You called yourself and the others patriots, but that’s not patriotism. Patriotism is loyalty to country, loyalty to the Constitution, not loyalty to a single head of state. That’s the tyranny we rejected on July 4th of 1776.”

Trump and his foot soldiers have been attempting to whitewash the violent Capitol attack in recent months despite clear evidence that the siege was anything but a violent effort to overthrow the election.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) — and a handful of other members of the motley crew of Trump toadies held a clownish press conference on the day of the House Jan. 6 selection committee’s first hearing to bleat about the “political prisoners.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
