Judge To Rule Against California Election Law Requiring Trump’s Tax Returns

A federal judge said on Thursday that he will order a temporary injunction against California’s law requiring presidential candidates to provide their tax returns in order to appear on the state’s ballot.

According to the Los Angeles Times, U.S. District Court Judge Morrison England Jr. said the law would cause candidates, including President Donald Trump, “irreparable harm without temporary relief.”

The decision was a victory for Trump, his campaign and the California Republican party, all of whom had sued against the law.

“We are encouraged that the federal court tentatively concluded that a preliminary injunction should be granted,” said Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow, per Politico. “We look forward to the court’s written order.”

California passed the Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act near the end of July in an effort to force Trump to disclose his long-concealed tax returns.

Trump’s legal team quickly slammed the law as unconstitutional and moved to block it.