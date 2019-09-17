Latest
2 mins ago
‘It Was Just A Rant’: Lewandowski Stonewalls House Judiciary Democrats
1 hour ago
Fed Gov’t Sues Snowden For Book That Violates CIA And NSA Non-Disclosure Agreements
2 hours ago
AOC Endorses Progressive Primary Challenger To Conservative Dem Lipinski

Judge Barred From Bench After Posting MAGA Message With Image Of Noose

A Romney supporter listens to a speaker as he wears a "Make America Great Again" hat at the Mitt Romney election party on June 26, 2018. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
By
|
September 17, 2019 3:12 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced on Tuesday that a state judge has been permanently barred from the bench after the commission filed a complaint over a threatening Facebook post that “conveyed racial and/or political bias.”

The official complaint shows that Altona Town Court Justice Kyle Canning had posted in February an image of a noose with text that read “IF WE WANT TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN WE WILL HAVE TO MAKE EVIL PEOPLE FEAR PUNISHMENT AGAIN.”

According to the commission’s press release, Canning resigned in June after the commission served him the complaint regarding the post and has agreed “never to seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future.”

Commission Administrator Robert Tembeckjian described the noose as an “incendiary image” with “repugnant racial connotations” in the press release.

“It is the very antithesis of law and justice,” Tembeckjian said. “For a judge to use the image of the noose in making a political point undermines the integrity of the judiciary and public confidence in the courts.”

Read the commission’s documents below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: