WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) questions Judge Neil Gorsuch during the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is swarmed by reporters as he leaves a meeting between a bipartisan group of Senators and White House officials as they attempt to come to a deal on the Biden administrations proposed infrastructure plan at the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. After initial negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans fell through a new bi partisan group of Senators came together with the hopes of reaching a deal for a much need infrastructure spending plan. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Joe Manchin
UNITED STATES - JUNE 23: General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies during the House Armed Services Committee hearing titled “The Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Budget Request from the Department of Defense,” in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
‘Utter Nonsense’: Judge Takes Aim At GOPers Who Downplayed Capitol Attack

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Trump supporters storm the Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
By
|
June 23, 2021 6:09 p.m.

A D.C. federal court judge called out Republican lawmakers who have downplayed the violence of the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 while handing out the first sentence for a rioter involved in the attack.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old woman from Indiana, pleaded guilty for trespassing the Capitol. She apologized to the court for entering the building for about 10 minutes, and expressed shame over how her visit to Washington to hear then-President Trump speak at a “Stop the Steal rally” devolved into “a savage display of violence,” according to the New York Times.

“I would have never been there if I had known it would turn out that way,” Morgan-Lloyd said, according to the Times.

Judge Royce Lambert sentenced Morgan-Lloyd to probation, avoiding prison. Morgan-Lloyd also agreed to pay a fine of $500.

During the hearing, Lamberth issued a scathing rebuke towards Republican lawmakers who have downplayed the severity of the violence that occurred while the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6.

Without mentioning names, Lamberth took aim at the “utter nonsense” that some Republican lawmakers and right-wing figures have pushed in the aftermath of the deadly Capitol insurrection.

“I don’t know what planet they were on. Millions of people saw Jan. 6,” Lamberth said, referring to Republican lawmakers who downplayed the Capitol attack, according to the New York Times.

Lamberth called the whitewashing of the Capitol insurrection by Republican lawmakers “utter nonsense” and appeared to excoriate Rep. Andrew Clyde’s (R-GA) troubling attempt at characterizing the mob that breached the building as tourists, according to the Times and CNN.

CNN reported that Lamberth said that Morgan-Lloyd avoided time in prison because she was not part of the violence during the Capitol the Capitol attack, and that she had condemned those who breached the Capitol. Lamberth made clear that probation is not guaranteed for other defendants.

“Some of these defendants are not going to do what you did. They’re not going to say they did anything wrong. They, to this day, would still participate in the demonstration,” Lamberth said, according to CNN. “… I don’t want to create the impression that probation is the automatic outcome here, because it’s not going to be.”

Morgan-Lloyd’s sentencing comes the same day two other defendants involved in the Capitol attack pleaded guilty at separate hearings.

Graydon Young, one of the alleged conspirators, reached a plea deal after admitting to conspiring to breach the Capitol as a member of the Oath Keepers, a right-wing extremist group. Young agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and faces an estimated 63 to 78 months in prison.

Robert Reeder, a Maryland resident, also pleaded guilty after acknowledging that he committed a misdemeanor and disorderly conduct by breaching the Capitol. Reeder entered the building after chanting, “Fight for Trump!” Reeder faces up to six months in prison.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
