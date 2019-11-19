Latest
Director for European Affairs of the National Security Council, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman prior to testifying during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 19 November 2019.
Judge Rejects Trump’s Effort To Throw Out Summer Zervos’ Defamation Suit

November 19, 2019 10:51 a.m.
New York state Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter on Monday dismissed President Donald Trump’s motion to throw out the defamation lawsuit filed against him by former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos.

Schecter’s decision means Trump will have to give a deposition in the case by January 31, according to CNN.

Zervos, who alleges that Trump forcibly kissed and groped her in 2007, is suing Trump for defamation after he claimed her allegations were “100 percent fabricated” and that the women who had accused him of sexual misconduct, including Zervos, were “liars.”

The former reality TV star claims Trump’s attacks led to threats against her and damaged her business at her restaurant in southern California.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
