Latest
3 hours ago
Cap Police Attorney: House GOP Ignored Requests To Review Jan. 6 Footage Before Carlson Aired It
6 hours ago
What Did The Fed Supervisors Do Before SVB Collapsed?
7 hours ago
Michael Cohen Says He Believes Prosecutors Have All The Info They Need To Indict Trump

Judge Orders Trump Atty To Testify In Mar-a-Lago Case

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in off... PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 17, 2023 5:03 p.m.
New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Outgoing Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell for the District of Columbia ordered a key Trump attorney to testify before the grand jury investigating the Mar-a-Lago document scandal, multiple news outlets reported on Friday.

The scope of Howell’s decision isn’t totally clear, but she appears to have at least partly granted a request from federal prosecutors to bring Trump attorney Evan Corcoran before a grand jury.

Corcoran was point man for Trump on the Mar-a-Lago case, as Trump sought to hold onto boxes of classified records that he took from the White House as he left office.

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, revealing the extent of the probe and setting off a firestorm of speculation over what, and why, Trump was hiding.

Corcoran, ABC reported on Thursday, is of particular interest to prosecutors in part because he may have knowledge of Trump’s efforts to allegedly obstruct federal attempts to get the classified documents back.

Federal prosecutors asked Howell to find that attorney-client privilege did not apply because Trump was using the secrecy afforded by that relationship with Corcoran in furtherance of a crime. Howell on Friday reportedly agreed with prosecutors.

Corcoran reportedly spoke with Trump on June 24, 2022 over the phone — around the same time as the FBI obtained access to security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago.

What the two discussed remains unclear, but the footage is what stoked concerns among federal law enforcement that Trump was still hiding classified records at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s attorneys are expected to appeal Howell’s ruling to the D.C. Circuit. As the matter concerns an ongoing investigation, it’s not clear how much of the litigation will be made public.

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: