Judge Orders Man Allegedly Tied To Neo-Nazi Group Detained For Planning Attacks

A federal judge in Las Vegas ordered a man allegedly affiliated with a neo-Nazi organization detained until trial on a weapons charge because he was planning violent attacks, according to a filing released Wednesday.

“The Court finds that the defendant is not just talking about what he believes and intends to do, but rather is planning, and has engaged in actions,” Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe wrote in her order.

In the criminal complaint against Conor Climo filed last week, in which he was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, an FBI agent described online conversations in which Climo detailed plans to attack synagogues, a gay bar, an office of the Anti-Defamation League and other targets.

During Climo’s arrest, the agent said, law enforcement found various components that could be used in explosive devices in the man’s home, as well as two rifles. Climo also allegedly admitted to joining The Feuekrieg Division, a splinter group affiliated with the neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division, which has been tied to several killings.

“The defendant admits that he is a White Supremacist and has an ideology regarding certain people, including Jewish people, homosexuals, and African Americans, and that he has hatred towards them, wants to cause harm to them, and kill them,” the judge said.

Climo’s hatred of Jews, the judge said, “appears to be driven by his lack of money and an anti-Semitic trope that people of the Jewish religion control money.”

Climo had admitted to “having suicidal ideations” and discussed “his unhappiness with his life and how extreme his unhappiness is,” the judge noted in her order.

Climo’s aunt said that Climo’s relationship with his mother was “awful,” the judge wrote, and that the defendant’s home “is not an appropriate place to live.”