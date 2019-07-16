Judge Decides Neo-Nazi Owes Woman Over $14M After ‘Storming’ Her Family

A federal judge in Montana decided Monday that Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin owes real estate agent Tanya Gersh more than $14 million after rallying other white supremacists on his site to inundate her and her family with a barrage of threats and vitriol.

According to the Missoulian, Anglin accused Gersh of trying to force white supremacist Richard Spencer’s mother to sell her building in the city of Whitefish. In retribution, he posted her and her family’s personal information online. The Gersh family, including a 12-year old boy, was soon buried in anti-Semitic hate mail on all different media.

The Southern Poverty Law Center represented Gersh in the lawsuit, which she said aimed to stop “others from enduring the terror I continue to live through.”

Anglin seems to be lingering somewhere outside of the United States at the moment, failing to show up to court. The chief judge for the district of Montana will take the federal judge’s decision into account when making his final ruling on the case.

Just last month, a judge in Ohio awarded $4.1 million to Muslim-American radio host Dean Obeidallah after Anglin posted stories falsely accusing him of spearheading a terrorist attack. Anglin was missing in action during that procedure as well, according to the Associated Press.