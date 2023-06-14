Latest
5 hours ago
The Mystery Of The Bedminster Documents
9 hours ago
Decoding The Supreme Court’s Silence On The Independent State Legislature Theory
1 day ago
The RNC Has Gone From Honoring LGBTQ Pride To Attacking Joe Biden For Celebrating It

Judge Imposes Sanctions On Michigan GOP Chair Karamo After Baseless Election Lawsuit

DEARBORN, MI - October 30: Kristina Karamo, Republican Secretary of State candidate for Michigan, looks on during the Unite America rally at Fairlane Banquet Center in Dearborn, Michigan on October 30, 2022. (Photo b... DEARBORN, MI - October 30: Kristina Karamo, Republican Secretary of State candidate for Michigan, looks on during the Unite America rally at Fairlane Banquet Center in Dearborn, Michigan on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Nic Antaya for The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 14, 2023 1:10 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A judge this week ordered the Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Kristina Karamo and six others to pay more than $58,000 in legal fees racked up by the Detroit clerk’s office as it fought a lawsuit filed by the party last year claiming — without evidence — that there was wrongdoing in Detroit’s election.

In the Monday order, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny said the October 2022 lawsuit was “rife with speculation, an absence of facts and a lack of understanding of Michigan election statutes and Detroit absentee ballot procedures.”

At the time of the lawsuit, Karamo, who was the lead plaintiff on the case, was running as the Republican nominee for secretary of state. Two weeks after the lawsuit was filed, Karamo lost the election to incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Benson by a double-digit margin. Months later, she was elected as the state GOP chair.

“Plaintiffs merely threw out the allegation of ‘corruption in Detroit’ as the reason for disregarding the Michigan Constitution in this state’s largest city,” Kenny’s order read, according to local reports.

The judge dismissed the lawsuit — which asked the judge to require residents of Detroit to vote in person or obtain their absentee ballots in person at the clerk’s office — the day before the Nov. 8 election, saying that in “over an eight-hour evidentiary hearing, no evidence of election law violations” was revealed.

Kenny retired after the case but later came out of retirement to preside over Detroit City Clerk’s Janice Winfrey’s request for sanctions against those behind the lawsuit.

“We appreciate Judge Kenny’s hard work addressing this frivolous lawsuit, and we are grateful that he returned from retirement to consider our motion for sanctions,” city clerk’s attorney David Fink said Tuesday, according to the Detroit News. “When a baseless lawsuit is filed to interfere with the good work done by Detroit’s City Clerk, there should be consequences.”

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: