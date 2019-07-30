Judge Tosses DNC Lawsuit Against Trump Campaign, Russia For Election Hacking

US District Judge John Koeltl on Tuesday threw out the Democratic National Committee’s lawsuit against the Trump campaign, the Russian Federation, Julian Assange, and Wikileaks that alleged racketeering.

According to Koeltl, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton, the DNC was unable to prove that the Trump campaign and President Donald Trump’s other allies actively helped Russia hack the DNC email system.

Additionally, Koeltl wrote that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act prevented him from allowing the DNC to sue the Russian government.