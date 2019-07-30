Latest
UNITED STATES - APRIL 4: Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., talks with reporters in the Capitol before entering the office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the Capitol on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Judge Tosses DNC Lawsuit Against Trump Campaign, Russia For Election Hacking

AFP/Getty Images
By
July 30, 2019 6:41 pm
US District Judge John Koeltl on Tuesday threw out the Democratic National Committee’s lawsuit against the Trump campaign, the Russian Federation, Julian Assange, and Wikileaks that alleged racketeering.

According to Koeltl, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton, the DNC was unable to prove that the Trump campaign and President Donald Trump’s other allies actively helped Russia hack the DNC email system.

Additionally, Koeltl wrote that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act prevented him from allowing the DNC to sue the Russian government.

