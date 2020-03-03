Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Brags About His ‘Very Good’ Relationship With Taliban Co-Founder
2 hours ago
READ: Trump Campaign Sues WaPo For Defamation Over Russian Collusion Claim
A view of the Election Night event for Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp at the Classic Center on November 6, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. Kemp is in a close race with Democrat Stacey Abrams.
4 hours ago
Georgia Closes Probe Into Kemp’s Baseless 2018 Claim Of Dem Election Hacking

Judge: Trump Said He’d Declassify Russia Probe Docs But Never Actually Did

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 12, 2016: Carter Page, Global Energy Capital LLC Managing Partner and a former foreign policy adviser to U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump, makes a presentation titled " Departing from Hypoc... MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 12, 2016: Carter Page, Global Energy Capital LLC Managing Partner and a former foreign policy adviser to U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump, makes a presentation titled " Departing from Hypocrisy: Potential Strategies in the Era of Global Economic Stagnation, Security Threats and Fake News" during his visit to Moscow. Artyom Korotayev/TASS (Photo by Artyom KorotayevTASS via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 3, 2020 6:01 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Justice Department successfully convinced a federal judge that when the White House announced that President Trump was declassifying certain documents from the Russia investigation, he didn’t actually declassify the materials.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled in the Justice Department’s favor Tuesday, in a case brought by media outlets seeking unredacted versions of the DOJ applications to surveil ex-Trump campaign advisor Carter Page. The Justice Department has resisted removing the redactions in part it because it has claimed some parts of the applications remain classified and thus not covered by the Freedom of Information Act.

The challengers countered with a September 2018 press release from then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that said that Trump had “directed” that the Page warrants be declassified.

At an earlier stage in the proceedings, Mehta had said that the press release was ambiguous enough for the case to move forward, while the judge rejected a DOJ request to resolve the case in its favor then.

Since then, the Justice Department filed a declaration from a top DOJ official claiming that the department never actually received a declassification order after Sanders’ statement. The declaration said that after it consulted with the White House, it was informed that no such order requiring immediate declassification of the documents existed.

“DOJ’s declaration now makes clear that the Press Release was not a declassification order,” Judge Mehta explained, denying the media outlets the unredacted documents.

Read the opinion below:

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: