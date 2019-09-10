Latest
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 10: David Peglau puts a bump sticker on his car supporting Dan Bishop, Republican candidate for North Carolina's 9th District, outside of Robin's On Main diner in Hope Mills, N.C., on Friday, August 10, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
NC-09 Republican Has Gone Full Trump, Raising Stakes For Special Election
2 hours ago
Republicans Continue To Equivocate On Guns Until Trump Makes Up His Mind
UNITED STATES - MARCH 14: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in Rayburn Building discuss preparations for the 2020 Census and citizenship questions on Thursday March 14, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
Report: Wilbur Ross Threatened To Fire NOAA Employees After Birmingham Statement

Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Enforcing New Rules That Curb Asylum

on October 13, 2018 in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
SUNLAND PARK, NM - OCTOBER 13: People reach through the wall from the Mexican side (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
By
|
September 10, 2019 10:26 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

A California federal judge issued a ruling on Monday that blocks the Trump administration’s new asylum rule from being enforced across the U.S. while the new restrictions are challenged in the courts, the Wall Street Journal reported.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tiger’s Monday ruling restored a previous ruling that blocked that policy from being enforced nationwide. Last month an appeals court ruled that the Trump administration’s restriction could be executed in New Mexico and Texas borders against migrants who cross the border in those states, but not those who cross over in Arizona and California.

According to the WSJ, the Trump administration has already asked for an emergency appeal, which is pending in the Supreme Court. The White House wants the new rules enforced while they’re challenged in court.

The new asylum rule seeks to essentially restrict who can claim asylum in the U.S. after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. Under the new rule, which was issued in July, Central Americans will not be granted asylum in the U.S. unless they requested it and were denied in another country first.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: