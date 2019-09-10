Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Enforcing New Rules That Curb Asylum

A California federal judge issued a ruling on Monday that blocks the Trump administration’s new asylum rule from being enforced across the U.S. while the new restrictions are challenged in the courts, the Wall Street Journal reported.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tiger’s Monday ruling restored a previous ruling that blocked that policy from being enforced nationwide. Last month an appeals court ruled that the Trump administration’s restriction could be executed in New Mexico and Texas borders against migrants who cross the border in those states, but not those who cross over in Arizona and California.

According to the WSJ, the Trump administration has already asked for an emergency appeal, which is pending in the Supreme Court. The White House wants the new rules enforced while they’re challenged in court.

The new asylum rule seeks to essentially restrict who can claim asylum in the U.S. after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. Under the new rule, which was issued in July, Central Americans will not be granted asylum in the U.S. unless they requested it and were denied in another country first.