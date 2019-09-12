Latest
1 min ago
Climate Denier Who’s Complained About The ‘Demonization’ Of CO2 Is Leaving WH
37 mins ago
DCCC Taps New Executive Director After Wave Of Resignations Over Lack Of Diversity
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) questions former Special Counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rayburn House Office Building July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mueller, along with former Deputy Special Counsel Aaron Zebley, will later testify before the House Intelligence Committee in back-to-back hearings on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
House Judiciary Approves Of Procedures For Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Judge Temporarily Blocks Tennessee Law Targeting Voter Registration Drives

BRENTWOOD, TN - NOVEMBER 06: "I Voted" stickers are seen at a polling station at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Election Day November 6, 2018 in Brentwood, Tennessee. Turnout is expected to be high nationwide ... BRENTWOOD, TN - NOVEMBER 06: "I Voted" stickers are seen at a polling station at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Election Day November 6, 2018 in Brentwood, Tennessee. Turnout is expected to be high nationwide as Democrats hope to take back control of at least one chamber of Congress. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 12, 2019 11:20 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

A federal judge on Thursday put on hold Tennessee’s law targeting voter registration drives.

U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger said that the groups challenging the law were likely to win the case on the merits and that allowing it to go into effect while their lawsuit is litigated would cause irreparable harm.

She called the law “troublingly vague,” and said the state had failed to explain why the new requirements and penalties were necessary.

“Forcing the plaintiffs to wait while a case winds its way through litigation would mean taking away chances to participate in democracy that will never come back,” she said.

The law was passed earlier this year by Tennessee’s GOP legislature after election officials accused a group focused on registering black voters of overburdening them with flawed voter registration forms in the days leading up to the 2018 elections.

The law would allow for harsh fines — and even prison time — to be imposed on voter registration drives that turned in a certain number of incomplete forms.

“The result is that the Act holds an organization to an increasingly more onerous standard the more effective it is at recruiting new voters,” Trauger said.

The law also required that some registration drive workers receive government training and meet new registration requirements. It additionally mandated that a disclaimer is included in voter groups’ messaging distancing their efforts from an official government operation.

Trauger called the disclaimer requirement “unconstitutionally vague” and said that it otherwise did not meet the legal standards for government-compelled speech.

Of the registration and training mandates she said she had “little basis for concluding” that those provisions were “truly necessary or substantially related to” the government’s interest in seeing that voter registration was done properly.

“The Act creates an onerous and intrusive regulatory structure for problems that, insofar as they are not wholly speculative, can be addressed with simpler, less burdensome tools,” she said.

Read her opinion here:

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: