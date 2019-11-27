Judge Puts A Brief Hold On Her Ruling In McGahn Subpoena Case

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a brief pause on her ruling that ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn must show up for testimony compelled by Congress.

The pause ordered by the judge is only a seven-day administrative stay, and the House of Representatives, which brought the original lawsuit to enforce its subpoena, had already signaled that it did not oppose such an order. During the seven-day stay, the judge, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, will consider whether to halt her ruling for a longer period of time while the Trump administration appeals it.

“This Minute Order should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of the motion for stay pending appeal,” she said in her Wednesday order.

The Justice Department earlier Wednesday had also asked an appeals court to pause Judge Jackson’s ruling backing the McGahn subpoena.

On Monday, Judge Jackson issued a sweeping ruling dismantling the administration’s claims that an “absolute” immunity shielded McGahn from being compelled to show up for testimony.

In its request to the appeals court Wednesday morning, the administration signaled it was prepared to take the case up to the Supreme Court — and quickly, if need be.

Here is Judge Jackson’s order: