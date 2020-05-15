Criminal Trespass Charges Dropped Against Two Journos Who Reported At Liberty U

Latest
LYNCHBURG, VA - DECEMBER 10: during a convocation at the Vines Center on the campus of Liberty University on Thursday December 10, 2015 in Lynchburg, VA. (Photo by Matt McClain/ The Washington Post)
LYNCHBURG, VA - DECEMBER 10: Students are seen on the campus of Liberty University on Thursday December 10, 2015 in Lynchburg, VA. The university was founded by Jerry Falwell Sr. in 1971. (Photo by Matt McClain/ The Washington Post via Getty Images)
May 15, 2020 12:22 p.m.
Two journalists who entered Liberty University’s campus to report stories about the school keeping its dorms open during the coronavirus pandemic will not be prosecuted for criminal trespass.

The two, ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis and freelance photojournalist Julia Rendleman, reported on the campus in late March. A few days earlier, the school had put up “no trespassing” signs at its entrances, the city of Lynchburg said.

Bethany Harrison, the commonwealth’s attorney for the city of Lynchburg, actually concluded that the proof met the statutory requirements to support a criminal trespass charge, per a statement from the city obtained by TPM.

“However, after consultation and agreement with Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr., she elects not to pursue criminal prosecution and penalties against these journalists,” the statement read.

Both journalists issued apologies through their lawyers, asserting that they did not know about the no trespassing requirements, which were put in place in response to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Liberty University did not respond to questions about why the charges were dropped.

Falwell announced that he’d be pursuing criminal trespass charges at the beginning of April on the right-wing radio show, the “Todd Starnes Show.”

Warrants were obtained by Detective Sergeant Alan Wilkins with the Liberty University Police Department.

Falwell became the subject of many news stories after publicly downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, then letting students return to opened dorms after spring break. By that point, many colleges across the country had at least temporarily shuttered.

Read the commonwealth’s attorney for the city of Lynchburg’s statement here:

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
