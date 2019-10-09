Lawyer With Connections To Ukrainian Mess Calls Impeachment ‘Regicide’

Latest
October 9, 2019
Former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova, who was once reported to be joining President Donald Trump’s legal team before his Ukrainian ties created “conflicts,” went on Fox News Tuesday night to call impeachment “regicide.”

“What you’re seeing is regicide,” he told host Laura Ingraham. “This is regicide by another name, fake impeachment. The Democrats in the House want to destroy the President.”

He also called the whistleblowers “suicide bombers.”

DiGenova and his wife, Victoria Toensing, have long been Trump stalwarts on Fox News, performances which prompted Trump to desire their presence on his legal team in March 2018.

News broke last week that the pair represented Dmitry Firtash, former business partner of Paul Manafort, who is fighting extradition to the United States on bribery charges. This was likely the “conflict” White House Counsel Jay Sekulow cited back then, when the two were being floated to join Trump’s team during the Mueller probe.

Bringing their involvement full circle, Firtash’s case was recently bolstered by an affidavit signed by Viktor Shokin, the former prosecutor at the heart of the fake Biden scandal that Trump tried to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to whip up.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
