Jordan And Nunes ‘Reluctantly’ Ask Johnson For Info Relevant To Inquiry

House Intelligence Committee Republicans Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Devin Nunes (R-CA) are “reluctantly” asking Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for any “firsthand information” he may have that is relevant to the impeachment inquiry.

In a letter sent to Johnson over the weekend, Jordan and Nunes requested that Johnson provide any information that he has about President Trump’s actions toward Ukraine between April and September 2019, while also criticizing Democrats for their lack of “fairness and objectivity.”

“Because the Democrats have abandoned fundamental fairness and objectivity in their ‘impeachment inquiry,’ we reluctantly write to request any firsthand information you have about President Trump’s actions toward Ukraine between April and September 2019,” Jordan and Nunes wrote in the letter. “We appreciate any information that you could provide.”

In May, Johnson attended the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Additionally, Johnson had spoken with Trump and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland about the Ukraine military aid freeze. In early September, Johnson visited Zelensky with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) to discuss the delay in releasing military aid to Ukraine.

Last month, ex-Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko, who’s been spouting a debunked conspiracy theory about the DNC and Ukrainian election interference, told the Washington Post that he had met with Johnson in Washington earlier this year for at least a half hour to discuss what he called “the DNC issue.”

On Sunday, Johnson lamented during an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” “the damage that is being done to our country through this entire impeachment process” against Trump over his Ukraine pressure campaign to withhold military aid unless the Ukrainian government publicly supported an investigation into 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden.

Read the letter below: