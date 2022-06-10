Jordan Emphasizes How Much He Won’t Be Cooperating With Jan. 6 Panel

Latest
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee, on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
June 10, 2022 12:41 p.m.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday doubled down on his demand that the House Jan. 6 Committee hand over its evidence on him before he (maybe) complies with its subpoena.

In an 11-page letter to committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Jordan complained about the panel rejecting his demand last week and accused the committee of not answering his questions about the subpoena to his satisfaction.

“As I explained to you, because the subpoena represents an unprecedented and extraordinary use of a committee’s compulsory process, and in light of the Select Committee’s documented pattern of abuses, these categories of material would help to assuage the concerns I had articulated,” the GOP congressman wrote. “Unfortunately, you did not honor these requests or even address them.”

The lengthy screed largely rehashes his grievances with the committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, with Jordan accusing the panel of seeking his testimony “for purposes of harassment, embarrassment [and] the self-aggrandizement of the Select Committee members.”

Jordan demanded once more that the committee send him its evidence “to assuage my concerns about your commitment to fundamental fairness and due process.”

As with his previous letter, the GOP congressman notably did not promise on Thursday to comply with the subpoena if the panel did give him the material, only that he “may adequately further respond” to it.

Jordan sent the letter before the committee began its first public hearing on Thursday, during which the panel members made clear that their findings went well beyond the events of the Jan. 6 attack; they had also found evidence of a “sprawling, multi-step conspiracy” carried out by ex-President Donald Trump and his cronies to overturn the election.

Read Jordan’s letter below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
