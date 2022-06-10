Jordan Emphasizes How Much He Won’t Be Cooperating With Jan. 6 Panel

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday doubled down on his demand that the House Jan. 6 Committee hand over its evidence on him before he (maybe) complies with its subpoena.

In an 11-page letter to committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Jordan complained about the panel rejecting his demand last week and accused the committee of not answering his questions about the subpoena to his satisfaction.

“As I explained to you, because the subpoena represents an unprecedented and extraordinary use of a committee’s compulsory process, and in light of the Select Committee’s documented pattern of abuses, these categories of material would help to assuage the concerns I had articulated,” the GOP congressman wrote. “Unfortunately, you did not honor these requests or even address them.”

The lengthy screed largely rehashes his grievances with the committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, with Jordan accusing the panel of seeking his testimony “for purposes of harassment, embarrassment [and] the self-aggrandizement of the Select Committee members.”

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Jordan demanded once more that the committee send him its evidence “to assuage my concerns about your commitment to fundamental fairness and due process.”

As with his previous letter, the GOP congressman notably did not promise on Thursday to comply with the subpoena if the panel did give him the material, only that he “may adequately further respond” to it.

Jordan sent the letter before the committee began its first public hearing on Thursday, during which the panel members made clear that their findings went well beyond the events of the Jan. 6 attack; they had also found evidence of a “sprawling, multi-step conspiracy” carried out by ex-President Donald Trump and his cronies to overturn the election.

Read Jordan’s letter below: