GOP Firebrand Leaving State Office: ‘Eight Years Was Enough For George Washington’

Texas state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, a Republican firebrand who recently called vaccinations “sorcery,” has announced that he won’t seek reelection.

“Eight years was enough for George Washington, and it certainly is for me,” he posted on Facebook, per the Austin-American Statesman. “After much prayerful consideration and reflection, I have determined it is not the Lord’s will for me to seek re-election.”

Stickland has long had an affinity for controversy, calling a doctor a “brainwashed commie” during his online tiff over vaccinations.

He also pushed a bill for un-permitted open carry, seen as the extreme final frontier for gun rights.

A couple years ago, he hung a plaque outside of his office identifying himself as a “former fetus.”

He narrowly won reelection in 2018, drawing eyes to his district as a possible flip.