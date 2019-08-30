Another GOP Rep. Announces Retirement Ahead Of 2020 Election

Latest
August 30, 2019 4:54 pm
Rep. John Shimkus (R-IL) announced on Friday that he will not seek reelection in 2020, joining the ranks of several House Republicans retiring after this term.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to be asked by the people of Illinois to represent them in our nation’s capitol. Each day I have tried to do this as best as I possibly could, and my success lies squarely at the feet of my incredible staff in Illinois and Washington, DC,” Shinkus said in a statement announcing his retirement. “I will leave the political field knowing that I have served honorably and, with the help of many, accomplished a lot for my constituents, our state, and our nation.”

Shimkus became the ninth House Republican to announce his retirement this year, and several more will likely follow after Labor Day. Though House leadership is worried that a slew of Republicans will call it quits after losing the House in 2018, Shimkus’ announcement may not cause much stress since he’s leaving a solidly Republican district.

