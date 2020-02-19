Top Pentagon Official Who Issued Warnings About Ukraine Aid Freeze To Resign

Latest
on January 29, 2019 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Defense Undersecretary for Policy, John Rood (L), and Vice Adm. Michael Gilday, director of operations (J3) for the Joint Staff, appear before the House Armed Services Committee on Capit... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Defense Undersecretary for Policy, John Rood (L), and Vice Adm. Michael Gilday, director of operations (J3) for the Joint Staff, appear before the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, January 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony on the Department of Defense's support to the southern border. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 19, 2020 10:07 a.m.
A top Defense Department official who internally raised concerns about freezing military aid to Ukraine has been asked by his national security superiors to resign and is stepping down.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy at the Pentagon John Rood authored emails pushing for the aid to be released, according to CNN.

The departure was first reported by CNN and Bloomberg, and has since been confirmed to TPM by an administration official.

President Trump’s July order to halt the aid was the focus of the recent impeachment proceedings, which ended this month in a Senate acquittal vote. Rood is one of several administration officials caught up in the Ukraine mess who have since left the administration or were otherwise ousted from their positions.

Bloomberg News reported that Trump officials believed he was not executing the President’s agenda quickly enough because he did not fully agree with the policies.

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
