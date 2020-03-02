CNN’s John King Claims ‘Both Sides’ Are Politicizing Coronavirus

Latest
CNN host John King prepares for the CNN Southern Republican Leadership Conference Town Hall Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
March 2, 2020 1:35 p.m.
Gotta remember both sides, everyone!

Democrats have called for a bipartisan solution to COVID-19 while President Donald Trump and his advisers have repeatedly claimed that the Democrats’ frustration with his messy response to the disease is a “new hoax” designed to take him down.

But to hear CNN’s “Inside Politics” host John King tell it, both parties are acting exactly the same.

During the show’s roundtable discussion on Monday, Axios politics editor Margaret Talev said that Trump’s attempts to politicize the coronavirus “should be kept off to the side.”

“There needs to be an all-hands-on, nonpartisan effort to try to understand how broad the spread of this is now and how much of a risk it really is,” she said.

King argued that Democrats “should heed that advice as well.”

“Yes, specific policy concerns about the administration’s response, raise them, but there’s been politics on both sides, shall we say,” the CNN host continued.

It’s unclear what King was referring to. 2020 Democratic candidates have focused their attacks on Trump’s response to the virus, and Democratic leaders have consistently pushed for both sides of the aisle to work together to combat the proliferating virus.

Watch King below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
