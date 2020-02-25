GOP Senator Grills Acting DHS Chief On Coronavirus

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 25: Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) talks to reporters after attending briefing from administration officials on the coronavirus, on Capitol Hill February 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. Representativ... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 25: Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) talks to reporters after attending briefing from administration officials on the coronavirus, on Capitol Hill February 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. Representatives from HHS, CDC, NIH and State Department briefed the Senators. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 25, 2020 1:46 p.m.
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) pulled no punches while grilling acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf about the spread of the Coronavirus during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the 2021 DHS budget Tuesday.

Prior to the hearing Tuesday morning, Trump administration officials in Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and the State Department held a classified briefing for senators amid growing fears of the spread of Coronavirus after outbreaks have been reported in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The CDC warned Tuesday for “the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.” Global markets were rattled this week after U.S. stocks took a deep dive Monday amid investors’ fears surrounding the spread of the disease.

When Kennedy asked Wolf about the number of Coronavirus cases that the U.S. is anticipating, the acting DHS secretary said that his department is “working with HHS to determine that.”

The Louisiana senator visibly grew more frustrated as he argued that as the head of Homeland Security, “your job is to keep us safe”

“Don’t you think you ought to check on that? You’re the secretary,” Kennedy said. “I think you ought to know that answer.”

Kennedy continued to call out Wolf.

“Your numbers aren’t the same as CDC’s. Don’t you think you ought to contact them and find our whether you’re right or they’re right?” Kennedy said. “The American people deserve some straight answers on the coronavirus and I’m not getting them from you.”

Watch Kennedy’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
