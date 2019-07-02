Latest
news 2020 Elections

Hickenlooper On Staff Shakeup: ‘You Don’t Always Get It Right With The First Team’

Democratic presidential candidate, Governor John Hickenlooper, makes a statement to media outside of the Homestead Detention Center on June 28, 2019 in Homestead, Fla. (Jennifer King/MIami Herald/TNS)
Miami Herald/Tribune News Service
By
July 2, 2019 11:51 am

In the aftermath of the second fundraising quarter’s end and a lackluster debate performance, many of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s top staffers are departing — a sign that “you don’t always get it right with the first team,” according to the ex-governor.

According to ABC News, Hickenlooper is losing his campaign manager, his national finance director, his communications director, his digital director and his New Hampshire political director. His ex-national finance director, Dan Sorenson, is joining former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D-TX) campaign.

Hickenlooper addressed the mass exodus on MSNBC on Tuesday, saying that the departures are a “combination” of the staffers quitting and being let go, and that it was the “right time for change.”

The former governor admitted, though, that he’s not always an effective “spokesperson” for his own ideas.

“Like as a debater, I’m not a — I’m not a former prosecutor,” he said. “I don’t go after the other candidates. When I ran for mayor, I’ve never done an attack ad, I’ve never attacked the other candidate.”

“I’ve got to get better at painting that bigger picture so people do hear it and see it and understand the clarity,” he added.

According to a tally by the Washington Post, Hickenlooper had a hard time breaking into the debate last week, finishing as one of the quietest candidates with only 5.2 total minutes of speaking time.

