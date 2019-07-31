John Delaney Goes On Fox To Complain About Warren’s ‘Lazy And Dishonest’ Dunk

2020 Democratic candidate John Delaney appeared on “Fox and Friends” Wednesday to lick his wounds after getting verbally smacked by 2020 rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during Tuesday night’s debate.

Delaney, a moderate former congressman currently polling at 1 percent, used the debate to position himself as the centrist response to Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) progressive policy proposals, including Medicare for All.

However, a fed-up Warren dealt him a blow after he claimed she and Sanders were pushing “impossible promises” with a devastating retort: “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for President of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.”

During Delaney’s Fox interview Wednesday morning, co-host Ainsley Earhardt praised him as “being honest to the American people.”

“I don’t understand why people run and promise stuff that never happens,” she told the candidate.

Delaney claimed Warren’s comment was a response “when someone really can’t defend their plans” and that the Massachusetts senator was merely “saying something that’s lazy and dishonest.”

Though liberals on Twitter didn’t seem particularly impressed with Delaney’s centrist proposals, Fox News hosts and conservatives have showered the former Maryland congressman with praise.

