John Delaney Drops Out Democratic Primary Race After Anemic Poll Numbers

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD) announced on Friday morning that he was taking his 2020 presidential campaign off life support after remaining stuck at 1% in the polls.

“It has been a privilege to campaign for the Democratic nomination for President, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time,” Delaney announced in an official statement. “I leave this race with a profound sense of gratitude to the voters who shared with me their hopes and concerns for our magnificent country, in admiration for the other contenders for the nomination and proud of the work we did to change the debate.”

The former congressman said he was “fully committed” to supporting whoever would become the Democratic nominee.

Delaney, whose campaign slogan was “Real Solutions, Not Impossible Promises,” briefly made headlines after the second primary debate in July, when he tried to attack progressive rivals Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” Warren shot back.

The crowded primary field has now been narrowed down to 10 candidates.