John Conyers, Longest-Serving Black Member Of Congress, Passes Away At 90

Former Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday.

The Detroit police confirmed that Conyers had died of natural causes.

Conyers was in office for 52 years, making him the longest-serving African-American in Congress. He was elected in 1965 and continued to serve up until 2017, when he resigned in wake of several accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

“I recognize that in this present environment, due process will not be afforded to me,” he said in a statement at the time.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) won his seat in the 2018 midterms.