Joe Walsh Claims He Never Advocated Giving Guns To Kids In The US (He Did)

Former congressman and newly minted 2020 GOP candidate Joe Walsh falsely claimed this week that he never endorsed a program that would give guns to American children as young as 4 years old.

During an interview with the Washington Post, Walsh defended his endorsement of a fake Israeli “Kinder Guardian” program proposed by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen disguised as an Israeli anti-terrorism expert on Showtime’s “Who Is America.”

The former congressman insisted that he hadn’t endorsed the program for American kids, and the aired segment from the show indeed doesn’t seem to indicate that Walsh approved the program for kids in the U.S.

However, Baron Cohen caught wind of Walsh’s denial and tweeted a full clip of the interview on Wednesday.

“I endorse the Kinder Guardian program for all schools in America,” Walsh declared in the clip.

“When it comes to the safety of our children, the way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good child with a gun,” he said at the end of the video. “Happy shooting, kids.”

“Joe Walsh has launched his presidential campaign with a lie,” Baron Cohen tweeted. “He’ll probably do very well.”

Joe Walsh has launched his presidential campaign

with a lie. He'll probably do very well. pic.twitter.com/o4TzJ1dKqQ — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) August 28, 2019

Walsh was one of several conservatives who were duped by Baron Cohen’s character last year, leading to a series of embarrassing comments from current and former lawmakers.