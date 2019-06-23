Why Not: Yet Another Dem Joins The Now-24 Candidate 2020 Primary Race

Former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-PA) announced on Sunday that he, just like 23 other Democrats, is running for president.

In his announcement video, Sestak touted his military experience as a three-star vice admiral and his previous experience of running for the House and Senate (he lost his Senate race).

“Our country desperately needs a President with a depth of global experience and an understanding of all the elements of our nation’s power, from our economy and our diplomacy to the power of our ideals and our military, including its limitations,” Sestak said. “So that, when faced with the decision on whether to use our military, our Commander-in-Chief will know how it will end before deciding if it is wise to begin.”

He listed climate change, competition with China, and corporate influence in politics as the main issues to address.

The former congressman explained that he launched his campaign relatively late because his daughter’s brain cancer had returned.

Sestak, who worked for the National Security Council under Bill Clinton’s administration, was elected to the House in 2006 and served there until he decided to run for Senate in 2010 (which the Obama administration tried to avoid by asking Clinton to offer him a job). He lost the race to Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), and lost the Democratic primary when he launched another Senate campaign for 2016.