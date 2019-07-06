Latest
news 2020 Elections

Biden Says He’d Be Open To Appointing Merrick Garland To Supreme Court Again

U.S. President Barack Obama andÊVice President Joe Biden stand with Judge Merrick Garland, the president'sÊnominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, in the Rose Garden at the White House, March 16, 2016 in Washington, DC.ÊMerrick, 63, is chief judge ofÊthe United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and was confirmed to that position by a Senate vote of 76 to 23 in 1997.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
July 6, 2019 11:21 am

2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden said that he’d nominate Judge Merrick Garland to fill a potential opening at the Supreme Court if he won the election.

During an interview with Iowa Starting Line that published on Friday, the Democratic primary frontrunner discussed former President Barack Obama’s attempt to appoint Garland, only for Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to stonewall his efforts.

“I think we should have been a whole heck of a lot harder on [Mitch McConnell],” Biden told Starting Line reporter Pat Rynard.

When Rynard asked if Biden would be open to nominating Garland again if a spot opened in the Supreme Court during his presidency, the former vice president responded with “Sure, I would.”

“By the way, he’s a first-rate person,” he added.

But unlike 2020 rivals Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA), Biden said he’s not open to expanding the Supreme Court.

“No, I’m not prepared to go on and try to pack the court, because we’ll live to rue that day,” he said.

