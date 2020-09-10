Sher-Yiff Arpiao Duped Into Cheering On A Furry Convention: ‘I Love All Animals’

Oh no.

Convicted ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump after a long career of victimizing immigrants and racially profiling Hispanic people, is now on Cameo, where you can pay $30 for the pleasure of hearing the disgraced official wish you a happy birthday or congratulations for graduating or–

“Good luck organizing the Arizona furry convention,” Arpaio says in a now-viral Cameo, clearly unaware of what just happened to him. “Which is for animal lovers.”

He goes on to declare how he’s “always loved animals.”

“In any event, have a great convention,” Airpaio tell his customer, whom AZCentral.com has identified as Sir Yiffs A Lot.

For the uninitiated, furry conventions like the Arizona Fur Con (AFC) are gatherings for people who enjoy dressing up as anthropomorphic animals in the form of their “fursona.” Furry culture is generally innocuous, but the corners of the community that involve sexual fetishism, also known as “yiffing,” have caused the fandom to become a meme of sorts.

Based on Arpaio’s final comment in the video, it seems as though Sir Yiffs A Lot had also asked Arpaio what his own fursona, a sher-yiff, if you will, would be.

“As far as what animal I would like to be, I’m kind of partial to dogs,” the former sheriff says. “But I love all animals.”

AFC did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Arpaio told AZCentral.com on Wednesday that he didn’t know what he was talking about in the video and that he accepted the request because he is, as confirmed in the video, “a big animal lover.”

And apparently Sir Yiffs A Lot’s Cameo was a real bargain.

“With my popularity, I could charge $1,000 for each one, but I only charge $30,” Arpaio bragged.