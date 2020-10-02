Job Growth Slows In September As Pandemic Rages On Estella Flores, right, and Maria Mora, left, are reflected in a window as they look for information in front of the closed California State Employment Development Department on May 14, 2020 in Canoga Park, CA. (Brian... Estella Flores, right, and Maria Mora, left, are reflected in a window as they look for information in front of the closed California State Employment Development Department on May 14, 2020 in Canoga Park, CA. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) MORE LESS By Associated Press | October 2, 2020 8:37 a.m. WASHINGTON (AP) — Unemployment drops to 7.9% but US job growth slowed to 661,000 in September under pressure from pandemic. Have a tip? Send it Here! includes: Labor departmentunemployment