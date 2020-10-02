Job Growth Slows In September As Pandemic Rages On

Latest
CANOGA PARK, CA - MAY 14: Estella Flores, right, and Maria Mora, left, are reflected in a window as they look for information in front of the closed California State Employment Development Department on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Canoga Park, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
|
October 2, 2020 8:37 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Unemployment drops to 7.9% but US job growth slowed to 661,000 in September under pressure from pandemic.

