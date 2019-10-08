Jimmy Carter Advises Trump To ‘Tell The Truth For A Change’ Amid Impeachment Probe

Former President Jimmy Carter, who’s witnessed three impeachment inquiries at this point, has a few suggestions for President Donald Trump.

“My advice to him would be to tell the truth, I think, for a change,” Carter said during an interview with MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell. “And also to cut back on his Twitter feeds.”

The 95-year-old former president also said Trump, who has repeatedly stonewalled the impeachment inquiry against him, ought to give the House, Senate, and “the general public” evidence needed to form a case for or against him.

Watch Carter below: