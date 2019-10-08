Latest
Jimmy Carter Advises Trump To ‘Tell The Truth For A Change’ Amid Impeachment Probe

Former President Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
By
|
October 8, 2019 5:59 pm
Former President Jimmy Carter, who’s witnessed three impeachment inquiries at this point, has a few suggestions for President Donald Trump.

“My advice to him would be to tell the truth, I think, for a change,” Carter said during an interview with MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell. “And also to cut back on his Twitter feeds.”

The 95-year-old former president also said Trump, who has repeatedly stonewalled the impeachment inquiry against him, ought to give the House, Senate, and “the general public” evidence needed to form a case for or against him.

Watch Carter below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
