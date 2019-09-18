Jimmy Carter Says He Couldn’t Have Handled Being President At 80

Former President Jimmy Carter said Tuesday that he couldn’t have “undertaken” the responsibilities of the Oval Office at age 80.

According to the Associated Press, Carter did not make any specific references, though President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are all in their 70s.

“You have to be able to go from one subject to another and concentrate on each one adequately and then put them together in a comprehensive way, like I did between Begin and Sadat with the peace agreement,” he said. “The things I faced in foreign affairs, I don’t think I could undertake them at 80 years old. At 95, it’s out of the question. I’m having a hard time walking.”

Carter said he hadn’t decided on a favorite 2020 candidate yet, though he’ll definitely vote for whichever Democrat gets the endorsement in the general election.