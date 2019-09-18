Latest
Jimmy Carter Says He Couldn’t Have Handled Being President At 80

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter waves to the congregation after teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Carter, 94, has taught Sunday school at the ... Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter waves to the congregation after teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Carter, 94, has taught Sunday school at the church on a regular basis since leaving the White House in 1981, drawing hundreds of visitors who arrive hours before the 10:00 am lesson in order to get a seat and have a photograph taken with the former President and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images) MORE LESS
September 18, 2019 7:37 am
Former President Jimmy Carter said Tuesday that he couldn’t have “undertaken” the responsibilities of the Oval Office at age 80.

According to the Associated Press, Carter did not make any specific references, though President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are all in their 70s.

“You have to be able to go from one subject to another and concentrate on each one adequately and then put them together in a comprehensive way, like I did between Begin and Sadat with the peace agreement,” he said. “The things I faced in foreign affairs, I don’t think I could undertake them at 80 years old. At 95, it’s out of the question. I’m having a hard time walking.”

Carter said he hadn’t decided on a favorite 2020 candidate yet, though he’ll definitely vote for whichever Democrat gets the endorsement in the general election.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
