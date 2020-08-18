Latest
1 min ago
Cellphone Data Shows How Las Vegas Is ‘Gambling With Lives’ Across the Country
39 mins ago
Trump Attacks Cuomo, Claims He ‘Killed’ 11,000 People Amid Staggering US Death Toll
2 hours ago
Postmaster General Will Testify Before Senate Friday

Jim Jordan Mocks Protests As He Backs Trump’s War On Mail-In Voting

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sits during a break in an impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on December 9, 2019. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
August 18, 2020 1:18 p.m.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took to “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday morning to slam Democrats for criticizing President Trump’s explicit efforts to hamper mail-in voting.

When asked about his reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) remarks on MSNBC saying that Republicans want to “frighten people from voting” — which came on the heels of her calling lawmakers back to Washington early to address the USPS crisis — Jordan ripped into Democrats.

After throwing Democrats under the bus over the Russia probe and their uproar over recent reports of postal collection boxes being removed in four states, Jordan said that Democrats are being “ridiculous” and echoed his tweet the day before that appears to mock ongoing protests nationwide.

“Look, if you can protest in person you can probably vote in person,” Jordan said. “The Democrats are the ones who want to create the chaos, the confusion. They want this mail-in ballot.”

Jordan then took aim at Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, over her disputed Democratic primary race in June. On Sunday, Maloney wrote in a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — who’s come under fire for implementing controversial cost-cutting changes to the postal service — demanding that he testify at an “urgent” congressional hearing on Aug. 24 in light of growing concerns that mail-in voting is in danger ahead of the November election.

Jordan went on to accuse Democrats again of wanting “confusion and chaos” in the election.

“Now imagine, when we are talking about the presidential election, state after state. All 50 states. Imagine that’s the confusion and chaos the Democrats want in this election,” Jordan said. “We actually want people to vote in person. We want a real count. We want President Trump to win on election night.”

Jordan’s latest remarks come a day after the President raised brows for tweeting “SAVE THE POST OFFICE” as he faces backlash over his explicit efforts to block emergency funding to the cash-strapped USPS.

Watch Jordan’s remarks below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30