Jim Jordan Mocks Protests As He Backs Trump’s War On Mail-In Voting

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took to “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday morning to slam Democrats for criticizing President Trump’s explicit efforts to hamper mail-in voting.

When asked about his reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) remarks on MSNBC saying that Republicans want to “frighten people from voting” — which came on the heels of her calling lawmakers back to Washington early to address the USPS crisis — Jordan ripped into Democrats.

After throwing Democrats under the bus over the Russia probe and their uproar over recent reports of postal collection boxes being removed in four states, Jordan said that Democrats are being “ridiculous” and echoed his tweet the day before that appears to mock ongoing protests nationwide.

“Look, if you can protest in person you can probably vote in person,” Jordan said. “The Democrats are the ones who want to create the chaos, the confusion. They want this mail-in ballot.”

Jordan then took aim at Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, over her disputed Democratic primary race in June. On Sunday, Maloney wrote in a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — who’s come under fire for implementing controversial cost-cutting changes to the postal service — demanding that he testify at an “urgent” congressional hearing on Aug. 24 in light of growing concerns that mail-in voting is in danger ahead of the November election.

Jordan went on to accuse Democrats again of wanting “confusion and chaos” in the election.

“Now imagine, when we are talking about the presidential election, state after state. All 50 states. Imagine that’s the confusion and chaos the Democrats want in this election,” Jordan said. “We actually want people to vote in person. We want a real count. We want President Trump to win on election night.”

Jordan’s latest remarks come a day after the President raised brows for tweeting “SAVE THE POST OFFICE” as he faces backlash over his explicit efforts to block emergency funding to the cash-strapped USPS.

