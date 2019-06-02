House Majority Whip: Trump Will Face Impeachment Proceedings Eventually

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said on Sunday morning that he believes President Donald Trump will face impeachment proceedings in the House sometime in the future.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Clyburn told show host Jake Tapper that House Democrats weren’t waiting for approval from the Senate, that they were aiming to “bring the public along” instead.

“We believe that if we sufficiently, effectively educate the public, then we will have done our jobs and we can move on an impeachment vote and it will stand, and maybe it will be what needs to be done for the Senate to act,” Clyburn said.

“We’re trying to ensure we do what’s necessary to educate the public, make sure the public understands exactly what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, so people won’t misinterpret this as being a political move on our part,” he continued.

Tapper said, “But it sounds like you think that the President will be impeached or at least proceedings will begin in the House at some point, but just not right now.”

“That’s exactly what I feel,” the House majority whip responded.

Watch Clyburn below: