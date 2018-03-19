Jim Carrey Criticized For Painted Portrait Resembling Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Latest
By Associated Press | March 19, 2018 9:26 am
attends "Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton" at AFI FEST 2017 Presented By Audi at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images North America

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

Some Twitter users accused Carrey of shaming because of the unflattering portrait. Others were critical of his use of Christian.

A spokeswoman for Carrey confirms it is his painting. But she would not confirm it is Sanders.

The White House has not returned a message seeking comment.

