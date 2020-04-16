Latest
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 31: A ventilator and other hospital equipment is seen in an emergency field hospital to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic in Central Park on March 31, 2020 in New York, United States. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 40,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)
6 mins ago
Ventilators Aren’t Going to Cure COVID-19. Here’s What They Can Do.
20 mins ago
Despite Federal Ban, Landlords Are Still Moving to Evict People During the Pandemic
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 21: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks before former President Barack Obama during a campaign rally for statewide Democratic candidates on September 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Midterm election day is November 6th. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
PA Republicans Attempt To Reopen Businesses Over Governor’s Order

Jewish Colorado Gov Tears Up At Comparison Of COVID-19 Order To Nazi Germany

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 13: Colorado Governor Jared Polis briefs media on the state’s response to COVID-19 at the governor’s residence, at Boettcher Mansion, on April 13, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)
DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 13: Colorado Governor Jared Polis briefs media on the state"u2019s response to COVID-19 at the governor"u2019s residence, at Boettcher Mansion,"t"non April 13, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Phot... DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 13: Colorado Governor Jared Polis briefs media on the state"u2019s response to COVID-19 at the governor"u2019s residence, at Boettcher Mansion,"t"non April 13, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 16, 2020 1:49 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The governor of Colorado teared up briefly on Wednesday when asked about comparisons between his social distancing orders to combat the spread of COVID-19 and Nazi Germany.

“As a Jewish-American who lost family in the Holocaust, I’m offended by any comparison to Nazism,” Polis said, choking up slightly, after a reporter asked about health orders “being equated to Nazism.”

The Denver Post, which reported on Polis’ press conference, noted that late last month the Republican minority leader in the Colorado House of Representatives, Patrick Neville, said Polis’ stay-home order reflected a “Gestapo-like mentality.”

Neville later said, “I should have said authoritarian, not Gestapo.”

Jared Polis is Colorado’s first Jewish governor and the first openly gay man elected governor in U.S. history. Polis lost family members in the Holocaust, which he noted on Thursday.

“We act to save lives,” he said, “the exact opposite of the slaughter of 6 million Jews, and many Gypsies, and Catholics, and gays and lesbians, and Russians and so many others.”

Polis added that Coloradans who ignored the state’s health orders weren’t “sticking it” to him, but rather to themselves and loved ones.

Colorado was home to a number of early COVID-19 outbreaks, particularly among areas in the state’s west where jet-setting skiers from around the world enjoy the Rocky Mountains.

The state has now recorded 8,280 cases of COVID-19, and 1,636 hospitalizations and 357 deaths as a result of the disease.

The sickest area in the state per capita, Eagle County, is home to legendary ski slopes like those at Vail and Beaver Creek. The county currently has 874.9 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state — more per person than Manhattan.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: