Latest
2 hours ago
Trump Tells Mostly Jewish Crowd They’ll Vote For Him Because They Want To Protect Their Wealth
19 hours ago
Trump: Giuiani Will Deliver A Report To Barr, Congress On His Findings In Ukraine
21 hours ago
House Judiciary Releases Report On Constitutional Grounds For Impeachment

Jerry Nadler Predicts Articles Of Impeachment Will Be Drawn Up This Week

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) questions former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on July 24, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
December 8, 2019 12:09 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) predicted on Sunday morning that his committee will draw up its articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump this week.

Nadler told NBC News “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd that the committee will begin its process on Monday by looking at the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation report, then it will work on drafting articles of impeachment.

“We’ll bring articles of impeachment presumably before the committee at some point later in the week,” he said.

The Judiciary chair also expressed confidence in the Democrats’ case for impeaching Trump over his attempt to strong-arm the Ukrainian government into announcing an investigation into 2020 rival Joe Biden.

“We have a very rock-solid case,” Nadler said during an interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”
  
“I think the case we have, if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat,” he added.

On Saturday, the committee released its report outlining the constitutional grounds for impeachment.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: