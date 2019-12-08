Jerry Nadler Predicts Articles Of Impeachment Will Be Drawn Up This Week

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) predicted on Sunday morning that his committee will draw up its articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump this week.

Nadler told NBC News “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd that the committee will begin its process on Monday by looking at the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation report, then it will work on drafting articles of impeachment.

“We’ll bring articles of impeachment presumably before the committee at some point later in the week,” he said.

The Judiciary chair also expressed confidence in the Democrats’ case for impeaching Trump over his attempt to strong-arm the Ukrainian government into announcing an investigation into 2020 rival Joe Biden.

“We have a very rock-solid case,” Nadler said during an interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”



“I think the case we have, if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat,” he added.

On Saturday, the committee released its report outlining the constitutional grounds for impeachment.