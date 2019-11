WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Jennifer Williams, adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for European and Russian affairs arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building...

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Jennifer Williams, adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for European and Russian affairs arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS