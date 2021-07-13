Latest
1 hour ago ago
Oh No You Don’t: Fired Trump-Era Official Who Won’t Leave Is Blocked From Agency’s Computers
GETTYSBURG, PA - NOVEMBER 25: Jenna Ellis, a member of President Donald Trumps legal team, holds up a cell phone to the microphone so President Trump can speak during a Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee public hearing Wednesday at the Wyndham Gettysburg hotel to discuss 2020 election issues and irregularities on November 25, 2020 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Giuliani is continuing his push to over turn election results in the courts. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jenna Ellis; Rudy Giuliani
5 hours ago ago
The RNC’s Top Lawyer Privately Slammed Trumpland’s ‘Joke’ Of An Election Steal
18 hours ago ago
Report: Trump’s Claim About Officer Who Fatally Shot Ashli Babbitt Is Fully Wrong

Big Lie Lawyer’s Fury Grows As RNC Downplays Its Early Skepticism Of Election-Reversal Fight

LANSING, MI - DECEMBER 02: Jenna Ellis, a member of U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team, listens to Detroit poll worker Jessi Jacobs during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on December... LANSING, MI - DECEMBER 02: Jenna Ellis, a member of U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team, listens to Detroit poll worker Jessi Jacobs during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on December 2, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. Rudy Guiliani and the president's legal team are claiming widespread voter fraud in Michigan and other closely contested states in the November 3 presidential election. The hearing will not change results of the vote in Michigan, which has already been certified. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 13, 2021 12:27 p.m.

Jenna Ellis, who was part of former President Trump’s legal team that unsuccessfully sought to challenge the election results, on Tuesday continued her crusade against Republican National Committee officials who had been skeptical of Trumpworld’s bogus claims of a “stolen” presidential election.

On Tuesday, Ellis posted to Twitter a screenshot of an email that confirmed a Washington Post report that, back in November, RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer had dismissed Trumpworld’s attempts at challenging the election results as a “joke.”

“What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they are getting laughed out of court,” Riemer wrote to Liz Harrington, a former party spokesperson, on Nov. 28, referring to Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Ellis. “They are misleading millions of people who have wishful thinking that the president is going to somehow win this thing.”

Appearing on Newsmax on Tuesday, GOP chair Ronna McDaniel accused the Trump lawyer of simply latching onto claims by journalist Michael Wolff, who wrote a book about Trump’s waning days in office and included the dispute between Riemer and the Trump team.

“That email or the citing that you just showed is not true,” McDaniel told Newsmax. “Listen, there were disputes between our legal team and the president’s that’s been known. But our council is the only one that won post-election for the president. We fought very hard for him.”

But Ellis soon blasted McDaniel on Twitter, accusing the RNC chair of lying.

Ellis’ latest diatribe aimed at McDaniel comes a day after the former Trump lawyer issued a combative statement at the RNC chair. In his book, Wolff reportedly writes that Giuliani and Riemer butted heads after the RNC legal counsel emailed Ellis a note that questioned Trump’s election fraud falsehoods.

“As is typical with most things Michael Wolff writes, this story is simply false,” the RNC said of the book, in a statement to Business Insider.

That set Ellis off.

McDaniel blocked Ellis on Twitter, which prompted Ellis to call for McDaniel’s ouster.

Ellis, who announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the GOP after airing her grievances towards McDaniel, has turned on Republican officials who had been reluctant to jump on the Trumpworld bandwagon of pushing the big lie.

Despite Ellis’ supposed departure from the GOP, the Party has moved to more fully embrace Trump’s bogus claims of a “stolen” election in recent months, with a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump getting slapped with censures from Republicans in their home states.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: