Big Lie Lawyer’s Fury Grows As RNC Downplays Its Early Skepticism Of Election-Reversal Fight

Jenna Ellis, who was part of former President Trump’s legal team that unsuccessfully sought to challenge the election results, on Tuesday continued her crusade against Republican National Committee officials who had been skeptical of Trumpworld’s bogus claims of a “stolen” presidential election.

On Tuesday, Ellis posted to Twitter a screenshot of an email that confirmed a Washington Post report that, back in November, RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer had dismissed Trumpworld’s attempts at challenging the election results as a “joke.”

“What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they are getting laughed out of court,” Riemer wrote to Liz Harrington, a former party spokesperson, on Nov. 28, referring to Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Ellis. “They are misleading millions of people who have wishful thinking that the president is going to somehow win this thing.”

Hey Ronna… you asked for evidence on Newsmax while still claiming the story is false. Here’s the text I sent you Nov 28 with the Riemer email. You knew. STOP LYING!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6R2L1FMfFF — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 13, 2021

Appearing on Newsmax on Tuesday, GOP chair Ronna McDaniel accused the Trump lawyer of simply latching onto claims by journalist Michael Wolff, who wrote a book about Trump’s waning days in office and included the dispute between Riemer and the Trump team.

“That email or the citing that you just showed is not true,” McDaniel told Newsmax. “Listen, there were disputes between our legal team and the president’s that’s been known. But our council is the only one that won post-election for the president. We fought very hard for him.”

But Ellis soon blasted McDaniel on Twitter, accusing the RNC chair of lying.

Ronna Romney McDanial is lying on @newsmax right now. WOW. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 13, 2021

Ellis’ latest diatribe aimed at McDaniel comes a day after the former Trump lawyer issued a combative statement at the RNC chair. In his book, Wolff reportedly writes that Giuliani and Riemer butted heads after the RNC legal counsel emailed Ellis a note that questioned Trump’s election fraud falsehoods.

“As is typical with most things Michael Wolff writes, this story is simply false,” the RNC said of the book, in a statement to Business Insider.

That set Ellis off.

McDaniel blocked Ellis on Twitter, which prompted Ellis to call for McDaniel’s ouster.

Update. I guess she doesn’t want to be confronted about the RNC lying.#RonnaMustGo https://t.co/lUZUKpuXpN pic.twitter.com/qHdloHUriQ — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 11, 2021

Ellis, who announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the GOP after airing her grievances towards McDaniel, has turned on Republican officials who had been reluctant to jump on the Trumpworld bandwagon of pushing the big lie.

Despite Ellis’ supposed departure from the GOP, the Party has moved to more fully embrace Trump’s bogus claims of a “stolen” election in recent months, with a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump getting slapped with censures from Republicans in their home states.