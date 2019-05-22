Jeffrey Toobin Calls Judge’s Ruling ‘Another Very Important Win’ For House Dems

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin reacted to a judge’s ruling Wednesday in favor of House Democrats seeking financial information from banks that worked with President Trump, calling it a “win” for Democrats.

“Well, it’s another very important win, because the legal issue, fundamentally, is the same as the one (Monday) regarding the accounting firm that did the President’s taxes,” Toobin told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“The President’s lawyers have argued in both courts that this is a purely personal matter, it is not related to any sort of legislation, so Congress should not be allowed to get those documents,” Toobin added. “That argument has now been convincingly rejected twice. And that, I think, is among the weakest of arguments that his lawyers will be raising.”

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Trump’s lawyers’ attempt to quash House Democrats’ subpoena to Deutsche Bank and Capital One, banks that have done business with Trump. House Democrats are seeking financial records. The President sued the banks to try to block their cooperation, but Reuters reported after the ruling that Deutsche Bank said it will comply with the lawmakers’ request.

Watch: