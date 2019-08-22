Climate Change Champion Inslee Drops Out Of 2020 Race

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is giving up on his 2020 presidential ambitions and will seek a third term as governor instead.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday evening, Inslee said it’s “clear” he’s “not going to be president” and announced his decision to withdraw. Inslee’s entire platform was centered on combatting climate change and he released a series of policies that linked the issue to things like foreign policy and labor laws. He had just released a plan that focused heavily on regulating the agricultural industry on Wednesday before dropping out.

“It’s become clear I’m not going to be carrying the ball — I’m not going to be president, so I’m withdrawing tonight from the race,” Inslee told Maddow Wednesday. “But I have to tell you, look, I’ve been fighting climate change for 25 years, and I’ve never been so confident of the ability of America now to reach critical mass to move the ball.”

According to CNN, Inslee intends to run for a third term as governor of Washington and is set to announce his reelection campaign on Thursday.