Latest
8 mins ago
Chinese Foreign Ministry Accuses US Of Abusing ‘American People’s Trust’
37 mins ago
Nadler: Judiciary Committee ‘Prepared’ To Subpoena Barr On DOJ’s Shocking Reversal Of Flynn Case
37 mins ago
Wisconsin High Court Tosses Out Governor’s Stay-Home Order

Japanese PM Calls Global Economic Collapse ‘Once-In-A-Century Crisis’

Å@ãŸã}éñë‘êÈåæÇÃî≠óﬂèÄîıïñæÇÃÇΩÇﬂÅAÉ}ÉXÉNÇäOÇ∑à¿î{éÒëäÅÅÇUì˙åﬂå„ÇTéûÇTÇOï™ÅAéÒëääØì@
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off mask as he speaks to reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Monday, April 6, 2020. Abe said that he will declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and ... Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off mask as he speaks to reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Monday, April 6, 2020. Abe said that he will declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday, April 7, to bolster measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak, but that there will be no hard lockdowns.(Yoshitaka Sugawara/Kyodo News via AP) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
May 14, 2020 9:29 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the world economy is facing a “once-in-a-century crisis.”

He made the remark Thursday while lifting a national coronavirus emergency except for Tokyo and seven other prefectures that remain at high risk. Abe declared a monthlong emergency in parts of Japan, including Tokyo, on April 7. He later expanded that move to nationwide and extended through May 31.

The state of emergency allows local leaders to legally take social distancing and other measures, such as requests for nonessential business closures, though they carry no penalties if violated.

The number of new cases has significantly decreased in Japan. Abe urged a slow return to social and economic activity to avoid triggering a resurgence of the spread of the infections.

“The spread of global infection is never-ending. The world economy is facing a once-in-a-century crisis and is not even comparable to the Lehman shock,” Abe said, referring to the giant investment bank and the financial crisis of 2008. He added that even the world’s largest corporations are suffering significant damage and that it is “absolutely necessary to prevent chain bankruptcy.”

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30