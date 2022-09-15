Jan. 6 Panel Now Receiving ‘Huge’ Tranches Of Secret Service Material, Members Say

Latest
House Jan. 6 Committee members Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) speak to reporters at the end of the committee's second hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022.
By
|
September 15, 2022

House Jan. 6 Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and member Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) suggested on Wednesday that the panel’s made some major progress on obtaining key communication records from the Secret Service.

Lofgren told MSNBC that the Secret Service has handed over a “large volume” of “very pertinent” material in response to the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena since the panel’s last hearing in July.

“There’s texts, there’s emails, there’s radio traffic, there’s all kinds of information,” Lofgren said

“There is now a very steady flow of data coming in to the committee, and it’s a huge amount,” she added.

The California Democrat wouldn’t offer specifics on the new information the committee uncovered in the documents.

However, Lofgren hinted at having “concerns” about the new material contradicting some of the testimony the committee has received.

Thompson also told reporters on Wednesday that the committee now has “significant” tranches of Secret Service records in its arsenal, per the Hill.

“It’s a combination of a number of text messages, radio traffic, that kind of thing,” he said. “Just thousands of exhibits.”

The committee chair also reported that the newly received material included Secret Service agents’ texts on Jan. 5 and 6, but he wasn’t sure whether any of those texts were the ones that went missing.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to Bloomberg on Wednesday that it hadn’t turned over new text messages and that Thompson might’ve been talking about Microsoft Teams chat records.

“While no additional text messages were recovered, we have provided a significant level of detail from emails, radio transmissions, Microsoft Teams chat messages and exhibits that address aspects of planning, operations and communications surrounding January 6th,” Guglielmi said.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
