Latest
6 hours ago
Biden’s COVID Symptoms Now ‘Almost Completely Resolved,’ WH Doc Says
9 hours ago
GOP Ex-Lawmaker Sentenced For Breaching Capitol Vows To Raise ‘Absolute Hell In DC’
1 day ago
Jan. 6 Panel Members Call On DOJ To Open Criminal Investigation Into Trump

Jan 6 Panel Releases New Videos Showing Trump’s Reluctance To Condemn Insurrectionists

A video of former US President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building in Washi... A video of former US President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC, on July 21, 2022. - The select House committee conducting the investigation of the Capitol riot is holding its eighth and final hearing, providing a detailed examination of former president Donald Trump's actions on January 6th. More than 850 people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 attack on Congress, which came after Trump delivered a fiery speech to his supporters near the White House falsely claiming that the election was "stolen." (Photo by Al Drago / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 25, 2022 11:52 a.m.

Then-President Trump crossed out “you do not represent me” in a draft statement his staff prepared for his video address on Jan. 7, urging him to condemn the mob of his supporters who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6.

That’s all according to a new video just released on Twitter by Jan. 6 Select Committee member Elaine Luria (D-VA).

The video, which Luria posted Monday morning, just days after the committee’s eighth public hearing, included a series of taped depositions from figures in Trump’s inner circle.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and then-senior adviser, recalled asking then-White House spokesperson Jason Miller about putting together a draft statement for Trump to deliver on Jan. 7.

There were allegedly concerns that the 25th Amendment could potentially be invoked unless Trump issued a stronger statement condemning the insurrectionists, Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled in the recently released video testimony.

The video displays what appears to be a draft of remarks for Trump to deliver publicly, with parts of it crossed out. Ivanka Trump confirms that it is her father’s handwriting seen on the draft.

Former White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone testified that at the time he felt Trump needed to convey to insurrectionists that they did not represent him and should be prosecuted and arrested.

“You do not represent me,” is a line that Trump appeared to have crossed out in the draft statement, referring to the mob of his supporters who stormed the Capitol.

Asked why the then-President crossed the line out, Kushner said he was unsure.

The video concludes with former White House aide John McEntee testifying that Kushner asked him to nudge Trump to deliver remarks days after Jan. 6. McEntee recalled that Trump was reluctant to give the speech. When asked by committee interviewers why McEntee knew Trump was reluctant to deliver it, he said because of “the fact someone has to tell me to nudge it along.”

The new video adds to the footage the committee aired during its public hearing on Thursday night, showing outtakes of the video statement Trump’s staff prepared for him to read on Jan. 7.

The then-President struggled to follow the script.

Trump said “I don’t want to say the election’s over” as he recorded the prepared statement on Jan. 7.

“I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over,” Trump said amid his refusal to concede the election.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: