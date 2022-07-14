Next Jan. 6 Hearing Will Detail Events In White House During Insurrection, Panel Member Says

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) on Wednesday previewed the next Jan. 6 Select Committee public hearing, which she said she is set to co-lead with fellow member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

The committee’s next public hearing is tentatively scheduled for July 21. In an interview on “GMA 3” Wednesday, Luria said the public can expect her and Kinzinger to give a detailed timeline of the 187 minutes between then-President Trump leaving the stage at the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse and Trump delivering remarks telling the mob of his supporters who stormed the Capitol to go home.

“Mr. Kinzinger and I plan to go through that 187 minutes,” she said. “What happened between the time that [former President Donald Trump] left the stage, gave these inflammatory remarks and gave people the impression … that he was going to himself march with this crowd to the Capitol.”

“[And] what happened between that moment and then around 4:17 in the afternoon, which is about 187 minutes later, when he finally made a statement to the nation, to the people at the Capitol to go home,” Luria continued.

Luria added that the committee will talk about Trump’s “dereliction of duty,” citing evidence showing that Trump was resistant to urging his supporters to stop the violence and leave the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Luria’s remarks come the same day committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters that the panel is leaving the door open to the possibility of more hearings after next week’s.

Although he hopes next week’s hearing will be the last, Thompson said, he signaled more may be scheduled as new information emerges.

“No, I can’t,” Thompson replied when asked whether he could guarantee that next week’s hearing will be the last, according to NBC News. “I’m hoping it is, but something could come up, just like the Hutchinson situation that warranted what we felt was an immediate hearing.”

Committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) similarly told NBC News that additional hearings are possible depending “on where the evidence takes us,” and also pointed toward testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson, former White House aide to Mark Meadows, as an example.

“The Cassidy Hutchinson piece was newsworthy and important, and to the extent that that has led or will continue to lead to people coming forward and sharing what they know about Jan. 6, that will guide the decisions that we make,” Aguilar told NBC News on Wednesday.

Thompson also told reporters that the committee will likely hold a public hearing when it releases its final report, which he said is expected to come sometime in the “early fall.”

The final congressional report is expected to include details that were not discussed in the committee’s public hearings and will offer policy recommendations in an effort to prevent future disruptions in the peaceful transfer of power.